From the last day everyone will pick images to keep. Like souvenirs of an unforgettable night. Mine will be of the two of them sitting on a bench. In one photo, Roger Federer has his head down while Rafael Nadal has his hand over his eyes. In the other, Federer's hand is on Nadal's. In both pictures they are weeping.

Not because they didn't win, but because of what had been lost.