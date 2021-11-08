Sporting Life: Loh Kean Yew's love for the contest is a precious commodity

In Saarbrucken, a town of bridges in Germany where the Hylo Open was held last week, they must have liked Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. He must have fit right in. It's an area known for its iron works and he, even under pressure, doesn't bend.

Loh, who wins the Open 19-21, 21-13, 17-12, who is down a game and 5-9 in the final, who is playing the All England champion Lee Zii Jia, who has the smile of a church usher and owns calves borrowed from a Sherpa, is doing something fantastic.

He is making us watch.

He is delaying our bedtimes. He is attracting attention. He is forcing us to switch channels to look at him. We do this for athletes all the time, but it's something different to do it for a Singaporean.

Coaches around the world are - surely - peering harder at their TV screens and taking more detailed notes about him. He's only world No. 39 but he's got something.

In a word, nerve.

There's an optimism to Loh when he speaks and a faith in himself as he plays. On Sunday night, as he defended and returned smashes so fast it seemed he was catching lightning, even the commentators mentioned he wasn't easily impressed by a rival's reputation or ranking.

Actually, forget not being intimidated, Loh looked as if he likes this. Likes the occasion. Likes the challenge. Likes having this chance. Likes this in-camera test. Likes being the underdog.

Indeed, all week he feasted on higher-ranked folk, beating world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen, No. 35 Toma Junior Popov, No. 13 Rasmus Gemke and No.21 Lakshya Sen. He won three of five matches in three games and his quarter-final 22-20 in the third game and while you don't want to read too much into it, it's hinting at something.

Smashes you can teach and drops you can refine, but this love for the contest he has, this is an attribute not easily found nor learnt.

Late in the first game itself, Loh dives and skins a knuckle and there's blood on the court and a doctor comes to administer first aid. The knuckle isn't a place for band-aids and Loh flaps his hand and grins as it comes loose. A little badminton fisticuffs, ah, it's just fine.

Lee might have been the better player early on but Loh stayed with the Malaysian, as pesky as a fly on a hot day. Persistence annoys, perseverance breaks spirits. From 5-9 in the second game, he makes it 9-9, and then from 12-13 wins nine straight points.



Loh Kean Yew is only in the foothills of greatness and the higher you go, the harder it gets to breathe among the talented. PHOTO: BADMINTON PHOTO



Lee looks as if he's given up the game. No, Loh makes him.

The third game is a feast in the tension it offers and for the first 10 points no one wins two points in a row. Back and forth. Rise and fall. Lead taken and snatched back. Lee might be injured but it's right here in a tight match that you see appetite. Who wants it? Who won't wilt?

From 5-5 Loh never trails and in the end, at 12-17, Lee retires and while it's clear he's hurting, you wish he'd finished the match. Tournament victories don't come so often and you let a rival win a match and you give him his moment.

The best thing about winning isn't just points and shopping money but confidence found, tactics validated, poise confirmed and practice vindicated. It's also a taste champions get addicted to.

Loh is only in the foothills of greatness and the higher you go, the harder it gets to breathe among the talented. Every round in that refined thin air is tougher, every rival more ready, every match more searching, every tournament exhausting.

In another city, in another sport, Novak Djokovic won the Paris Masters and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks. This is what elite sport demands, players going for it every day, every week, for years. Proof has to be constantly offered for sport isn't easily impressed.

But Loh, 24, looks like a happy yet driven adventurer and he's making us follow him on his entertaining path. When the night ended, his skill was clear and also his style. He was graceful post-match with the injured Lee and then turned to the fans and bowed gently.

In a town of iron finally he was ready to bend.