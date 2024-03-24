Singaporean sailor Maximilian Maeder wins 2024 Formula Kite European Championships

SINGAPORE – On a day when Max Verstappen showed that he was only human as his winning run in Formula One was ended at the Australian Grand Prix, Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder reminded the sailing world of his dominance on the water.

The 17-year-old kitefoiler is preparing for a busy year, with the Paris Olympics in August his main target. The teenager passed his first major test after winning gold at the 2024 Formula Kite European Championships in Mar Menor, Spain on March 24.

Maximilian had won the 2021 and 2022 editions of the competition and missed out on the 2023 championships as he was competing at the Hangzhou Asian Games last October.

Despite his win, Maximilian, who is the reigning world champion and favourite for the Olympic title said: “We can’t really take this as performance indicators because there are certain things that are bound to change within the next couple of months.

“But of course I am very happy with how the winter training has gone, but I think it’s a little bit early to say that this will show how the performance is gonna go towards the Olympics.”

His competitors had compared him to Formula One three-time world champion Verstappen earlier in the week as Maximilian had booked his spot in the final after dominating the opening series, winning 18 of 20 races. Frenchman Axel Mazella who was second, claimed the other automatic spot.

Italian Riccardo Pianosi finished first in the men’s semi-final A to secure his place in the final, while Brazil’s Bruno Lobo won semi-final B.

Mazella said after the first day of gold fleet racing: “‘Come on man! Give me just one win!’ But there is Max, in front of everyone, like Max Verstappen.”

Maximilian laughed when he heard what Mazella said and believes that there is mutual respect among the sailors.

He said: “Coming from the competitors and having so much respect and admiration, it really means a lot.

“I must say they definitely don’t make it easy and I’m giving anything and everything and it’s so fun to be out on the water with good athletes.”

He had needed only one win in the final after finishing first in the medal series and was pushed all the way to the end by Mazella and Pianosi, with the latter crashing into the waves a couple of times throughout the race.

Maximilian held his composure despite trailing in the initial few turns before taking control of and crossing the line first, with Mazella and Pianosi claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Maximilian’s younger sibling Karl, 15, finished 18th in the second-tier silver flight category. Maximilian said: “I’m proud that my brother is competing in the event. I can’t wait for him to improve and to continue in the sport and to see what type of potential he will realise.”

Maximilian’s next event is the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Palma, Spain from March 29 to April 6.