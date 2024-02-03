Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew one win from ending badminton title drought at Thailand Masters

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew’s bright-eyed smile and fist pump told the story at the Thailand Masters on Feb 3, after the Singaporean badminton ace secured his spot in the final.

And as he waved to the crowd in the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, his attention would have shifted quickly to the next day’s task – winning his first title in over two years.

His last triumph was at World Championships in 2021, and after a dominant 21-14, 21-14 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Su Li-yang in the semi-finals, Loh is now just one win away from ending that drought.

Ranked 12th in the world, he will face another Taiwanese in world No. 14 Chou Tien-chen on Feb 4.

“Obviously everyone wants to win, but I just want to stay focused on the match and not think about winning the title,” Loh said.

“Chou is an all rounded player and I will prepare myself for a tough match tomorrow.”

The 26-year-old is the highest-ranked player left in the US$210,000 (S$281,900) Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 300 event in Bangkok, after home favourite and top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn (No. 8) withdrew from the competition.

Japanese third seed Kenta Nishimoto (No. 11) suffered a surprise exit in the first round at the hands of Su.

Competing in his third tournament of the season after the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Masters, Loh will be aiming to continue his fine run in Thailand – he has not dropped a game en route to the final, his first since last July’s Korea Open.

National singles assistant coach Loh Wei Sheng said: “Kean Yew’s concentration levels have remained high in Thailand Masters although it is his third tournament after Malaysia Open and Indonesia Masters.

“He did well in the semi final and managed to control the draft at the venue well and managed to outpace his opponent through his speed and power. He also managed to restrict his opponent through his good front court execution.”

“I expect a tough match tomorrow. Chou is an experienced player and Kean Yew needs to focus on the process and be patient.”

Both players have met six times before the Feb 4 final, with the pairly even split at three victories each.

Loh will have a psychological edge over his rival after beating Chou in their last meeting in the first round of the BWF World Tour Finals in December 2022, which was played at the same venue in Bangkok.

And if the Singaporean repeats that, surely fans will be treated to more than a smile and a fist pump.