Singapore netballer K. Mishalenee going strong after knee injury nearly made her quit

SINGAPORE – At 18 years of age in 2020, K. Mishalenee should have been budding in her netball career. But an injury stalled her journey, nearly causing her to give it up.
After heeding her coach’s advice to stay the course, however, she is starting to blossom. This year, she earned a call-up to the national opens squad after being named the Netball Super League’s (NSL) most improved Under-21 player. She is also part of the Singapore Under-21 squad at the ongoing Asian Youth Netball Championship (AYNC) in South Korea.
Mishalenee, who has played netball since she was eight, hurt her knee in a National School Games B Division match in her final season. Not realising the severity of her injury as she could still walk, she continued to take part in the competition.
The pain persisted in junior college. She finally got it checked after her first A Division season and found she had a tear in her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.
“After (surgery), it was very difficult to come back. I thought I was going to quit,” she said.
Following a year of rehabilitation and physiotherapy, she struggled to return to netball.
Not only was her physical condition not as good as before, but the Covid-19 pandemic also caused the National School Games to be cancelled in 2020. The NSL returned the following year, but Mishalenee, who plays as a defender for the Fier Orcas, felt detached.
“I was back to training competitively but I felt like it wasn’t at 100 per cent,” she recalled.
By the end of 2021, she was focusing more on school and part-time work, missing numerous training sessions. Just as she was ready to quit the sport, a talk with her long-time coach Kok Mun Wai, who had trained her since she was 13, made her reconsider.
“She sat me down, she said she sees my potential and I should try for it… she told me to not give up. That’s when I’m like, okay, I’ll give it one last try,” said Mishalenee.
Still feeling insecure, she sat out much of the 2022 NSL season. But when teammate Reena Rajamohan got injured, Kok replaced her with Mishalenee. That was the spark that reignited her netball career, leading her to earn a spot in the national Under-21 team.
She continued to train hard, pushed herself to get stronger and religiously attended gym sessions. Her hard work was rewarded with a call-up to the national squad and being named the most improved Under-21 player in the 2023 NSL.
Kok, who is also assistant coach for the Singapore Under-21 team, said: “Misha may be only 21 but she is a very experienced player… She may look very confident and proud but… she’s willing to learn and listen and she’s a very loyal person as well.”
The 54-year-old said she is eyeing a top-two finish for the team at the AYNC, adding that their preparation against the national opens side augurs well against the Asian powerhouses.
The Republic, who got their AYNC campaign off to a winning start with a 90-8 victory over Brunei in Group B on Saturday, will meet Chinese Taipei on Monday before facing Sri Lanka and South Korea respectively over the next two days. The top two sides will advance to the semi-finals.
It is set to be a busy year for Mishalenee. After the AYNC, there is the Netball World Cup in South Africa in July, the mirxes Nations Cup in October in Singapore, and the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games in Thailand in November.
“One year can change a lot. I always look back, and I’m like, did I really think of quitting?” she said.