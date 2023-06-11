Singapore netballer K. Mishalenee going strong after knee injury nearly made her quit

SINGAPORE – At 18 years of age in 2020, K. Mishalenee should have been budding in her netball career. But an injury stalled her journey, nearly causing her to give it up.

After heeding her coach’s advice to stay the course, however, she is starting to blossom. This year, she earned a call-up to the national opens squad after being named the Netball Super League’s (NSL) most improved Under-21 player. She is also part of the Singapore Under-21 squad at the ongoing Asian Youth Netball Championship (AYNC) in South Korea.

Mishalenee, who has played netball since she was eight, hurt her knee in a National School Games B Division match in her final season. Not realising the severity of her injury as she could still walk, she continued to take part in the competition.

The pain persisted in junior college. She finally got it checked after her first A Division season and found she had a tear in her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

“After (surgery), it was very difficult to come back. I thought I was going to quit,” she said.

Following a year of rehabilitation and physiotherapy, she struggled to return to netball.

Not only was her physical condition not as good as before, but the Covid-19 pandemic also caused the National School Games to be cancelled in 2020. The NSL returned the following year, but Mishalenee, who plays as a defender for the Fier Orcas, felt detached.

“I was back to training competitively but I felt like it wasn’t at 100 per cent,” she recalled.