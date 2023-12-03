Singapore beat Australia 4-2 in Women’s World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE – Even before Singapore stepped out onto the court at the OCBC Arena on Dec 3, their preparations for their match against Australia at the Women’s World Floorball Championship hit a hurdle.

The world No. 13 side were without defender Yeo Xuan, who sustained an injury in their 5-2 victory over France the day before, but that also made them more determined to get their second win of the campaign.

That resilience was on display against 11th-ranked Australia as they came from a goal behind to claim a 4-2 win, ensuring that they would finish in the top two in Group C.

Singapore head coach Lim Jin Quan said: “I’m tremendously proud of the players for two reasons: they fought from the start to the end.

“Despite Yeo Xuan being injured, the whole atmosphere and vibe would be down, it’s unfortunate that their teammate was unable to continue the journey with us on the court but her presence courtside pushed the players a lot more.

“That unity and fighting together are heart-warming to see.”

Despite a dominant start to the game from the hosts, it was Australia who snatched the lead through Melissa Creagh in front of 617 spectators. But it took just 30 seconds for Singapore to respond as Shannon Yeo skilfully dribbled the ball past two Australian players, before passing to Yee Yun Shawn who laid it off for Amanda Yeap to equalise from close range.

The Republic ended the first period 2-1 up after Jerelee Ong intercepted a pass from Australian goalkeeper Shannon Barnes and released the ball to Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar down the flank before the latter thumped it into the back of the net.

Australia started more aggressively in the second period, coming close several times and drawing saves from Singapore custodian Shermaine Goh. But with less than three minutes to go, Yee gave the Republic some breathing room as her first-time shot made it 3-1.

The visitors narrowed the gap at the start of the third period with a goal from Amanda Bartrim, but Singapore vice-captain Mindy Lim sealed the win less than three minutes later.

Driven by Yeo’s absence, player-of-the-match Nasha Jeffri said: “I did not back down, was willing to go for everything because Yeo is in my line (they are in the same group during the in-game rotation of players) so I always have her in my mind. It gives us that extra motivation.”

Forward Yeap, who had an assist alongside her equaliser, was proud of the team’s tenacity. She said: “This game is a testament to the team’s hard work and unity.

“We managed to fight despite being one goal down and I believe that with the coach’s tactics and the team’s hard work, we’ll pull it off in the next match.”

While thrilled with the win, coach Lim is looking ahead to Singapore’s next game against world No. 9 Germany on Dec 5. His side have secured a two-two finish and will progress to the play-offs for a spot in the quarter-finals.

But he is aware the Germans, who have registered dominant wins over Australia (10-0) and France (10-1), will be a different proposition.

Lim said: “In terms of the scoreline, they look like the toughest opponents that we’re going to face in the group...

“We’ve discussed about this as a team and in the lead-up. There’s a bit of anxiety and excitement because it’s months of hard work leading up to the match on Tuesday but it’s something we’re looking forward to as a team.”