Singapore badminton duo Terry Hee and Jessica Tan through to Malaysia Open semi-finals

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s mixed doubles badminton pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan upset Thailand’s No. 6 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-16, 21-19 in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open on Jan 12 to advance to the next round.

Competing at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, the married couple won the first game in 17 minutes. But they were made to work in the next game, which saw the rivals locked in a battle that included a thrilling 85-shot rally, before the Singaporeans eventually secured the win.

They will play either China’s top-ranked Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong or South Korea’s world No. 7 Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in the semi-finals on Jan 13.

Singapore’s world No. 22 Yeo Jia Min will face top seed An Se-young in the women’s singles quarter-final on Jan 12.