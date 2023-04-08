Silver for Singapore rugby women’s after 22-7 defeat to Thailand in SEA Sevens final

SINGAPORE – The Singapore women’s rugby team had to settle for silver despite a valiant effort in the South-east Asia Sevens final against traditional powerhouses Thailand, losing 22-7 at the Singapore Sports Hub on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts had earlier beaten Philippines and Laos to qualify for the final to finish second in the group stage, which was held at Jurong West Stadium on Friday. Thailand had topped the group stage after beating Singapore 19-5 yesterday.

The Republic will now prepare for the upcoming Asia Rugby Sevens Series to be held from August to October in multiple countries. In between that tournament, the team will also ramp up preparations for September’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Rugby Sevens was removed from the SEA Games line-up at the Hanoi edition in 2022 and will not feature in the upcoming May 5-17 Cambodia Games. There are however plans to reinstate the sport for future Games.