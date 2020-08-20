Sensei Momota's offer a smash hit with fans

TOKYO • An irresistible prospect for budding badminton players, to be coached by world No. 1 Kento Momota has arisen, after the Japanese triggered thousands of responses by offering his services.

"Would anyone like to play badminton with me?" the Japanese tweeted on Tuesday. "I also want to teach people badminton. I want people to know how fun this is."

The 25-year-old, who was injured in a car crash in January in Malaysia, is a gold medal hope for Japan at the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

He spent months recuperating after the crash, which killed the driver of his vehicle and left him with eye injuries.

His coaching offer - for just two lucky students - attracted a flood of applicants, ranging from parents applying for their children to fellow sports stars.

Japanese swimmer Daiya Seto, who won a bronze in the Rio Olympic Games in the 400m individual medley, tweeted: "Wanna do this!" But Momota replied: "I don't want you because you might be too good at it!"

Former Japan footballer Hiroshi Kiyotake also put up his hand, prompting Momota to offer a trade: "Let's do this in private. Teach me how to juggle a football."

Even Momota's national badminton teammate Kanta Tsuneyama asked for a shot.

Details are not yet decided, but the world's top-ranked shuttler said he would wait until next month before deciding which students to take.

The two-time world champion said in June he had fully recovered from his injuries and was back on track for the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 had been scheduled to open in July, but was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus and is slated to begin next July.

