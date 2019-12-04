SEA Games: Team Singapore reap 10 golds from five sports in a single day

MANILA/CLARK - It was a bountiful day for Team Singapore at the 30th SEA Games on Wednesday (Dec 4), with the athletes claiming 10 golds on the fifth day of action.

The first to deliver were the lawn bowlers, who ended the nation's 20-year wait for a gold medal at the biennial Games.

The trio of Lim Poh Eng, Goh Quee Kee and Shermeen Lim edged out Toyco Nancy, Bruce Asuncion and Knight Ainie 16-13 to take the top honours in the women's triples event.

The last time the sport struck gold at the SEA Games was in 1999 when Rosemary Tessensohn won the women's singles.

Next up were the 4x4 underwater hockey teams. The men beat the Philippines 5-0 at the Vermosa Sports Hub on the outskirts of Manila while the women also came up trumps against the hosts, winning 4-2.

This is the first time the sport has been included in the biennial Games' programme.

The winter sport athletes also did some heavy lifting, adding two golds through speed skaters Cheyenne Goh and the men's 3,000m relay team.

Goh captured her second title of these Games, winning the women's 1,000m race in 1min 39.272sec to finish top of the nine-woman field.

She had won the 500m title a day earlier at the SM Megamall ice rink.



Speed skater Goh captured her second title of the SEA Games, winning the women's 1,000m race. PHOTO: SNOC



The relay team crossed the finish line first in a time of 4:23.256, ahead of Thailand (4:24.549) and Indonesia (4:24.780).

The fencers continued their fine form as well, with Kiria Tikanah emerging victorious against home favourite Abella Haniel in the women's individual epee final.

It was the Republic's second fencing title after Amita Berthier captured the women's individual foil on Tuesday.

Related Story SEA Games: Singapore win first two golds in underwater hockey debut

The swimmers, who had accounted for 19 of the 58 golds Team Singapore captured at the previous Games in 2017, opened their campaign with four.

The charge was led by the three Quah siblings - Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen - who all struck gold in Games record times.

Jing Wen won the women's 200m butterfly, Zheng Wen the men's 100m backstroke and Ting Wen the women's 100m freestyle.

Zheng Wen was also a member of the victorious men's 4x200m freestyle relay alongside Joseph Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua.

Team Singapore now sit on 18 golds with one week left before the Games closes on Dec 11.