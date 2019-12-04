SEA Games: Singapore beat the Philippines 16-13 to claim women's triples gold in lawn bowls

SINGAPORE - The nation's lawn bowlers clinched their first SEA Games gold in the sport on Wednesday (Dec 4) as they beat hosts the Philippines in the women's triples event at Clark Global City.

The trio of Lim Poh Eng, Goh Quee Kee and Shermeen Lim edged out Toyco Nancy, Bruce Asuncion and Knight Ainie 16-13 to take the top honours.

This is the Republic's second medal in lawn bowls at this year's SEA Games.

On Monday, the men's triples team of Leong Khim Hoong, Matthew Ngui and Melvin Tan beat Thailand 23-14 in the third-place play-off to bag a bronze medal in the event.