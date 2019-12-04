SEA Games: Singapore win first two golds in underwater hockey debut

SINGAPORE - The national men's and women's underwater hockey team saved their best for the last when they produced a golden double in the 4x4 finals at the Vermosa Sports Hub on the outskirts of Manila on Wednesday (Dec 4).

In the earlier men's final, Singapore beat hosts Philippines 5-0 to win the first gold of the sport that is making its debut at the SEA Games.

Both teams were deadlocked at the start of the seven-minute half, before Liu Dongliang opened the scoring in the third minute following a good drive.

Lucas Ong made it 2-0 with a good flick in the sixth minute, before Kok Kiat Han extended Singapore's lead to 3-0 just before half-time.

The Filipinos just could not find a way past the Singaporeans, who put the game to bed with two more goals from Kok at the end of the second half.

The one-sided affair comes as a surprise as they had played to a 2-2 draw in the round-robin stage on Monday.

Not to be outdone, the national women's team then beat the Philippines 4-2 within the next half an hour. In Monday's round-robin encounter, Singapore had won 3-2.

A first-minute penalty helped to calm the nerves, before Christina Tham made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Cheoh Pin's 10th-minute effort, followed by an excellent break by Roeswita Leono Liaw in the second half secured the gold medal, even though the hosts did manage to score two late consolation goals.

Both teams will have further opportunities to add to their haul in the 6x6 competition which also starts on Wednesday.