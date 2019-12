MANILA - Singapore fencer Kiria Tikanah emerged victorious in the women's individual epee final on Wednesday (Dec 4) at the Philippines SEA Games.

The 19-year-old world No. 222 beat home favourite and 151st-ranked Abella Haniel 15-12 to claim the gold medal at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

This was the Republic's second fencing title at the 30th Games after Amita Berthier captured the women's individual foil on Tuesday.