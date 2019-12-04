SEA Games: Double delight on ice for Singapore with wins for Cheyenne Goh, men's relay team

MANILA - Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh won the SEA Games women's 1,000m title in 1min 39.272 seconds on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The 20-year-old, who topped her semi-final in 52.147sec, started the nine-woman race in third position but overtook her rivals to win her second gold of these Games.

She had won the 500m title a day earlier at the SM Megamall ice rink.

The Republic's men's 3,000m relay team later added another gold, crossing the finish line first in a time of 4:23.256, ahead of Thailand (4:24.549) and Indonesia (4:24.780).