SEA Games: Double delight on ice for Singapore with wins for Cheyenne Goh, men's relay team

Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh had previously won the women's 500m title at the SEA Games on Dec 3, 2019.
Published
36 min ago
Updated
11 min ago
MANILA - Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh won the SEA Games women's 1,000m title in 1min 39.272 seconds on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The 20-year-old, who topped her semi-final in 52.147sec, started the nine-woman race in third position but overtook her rivals to win her second gold of these Games.

She had won the 500m title a day earlier at the SM Megamall ice rink.

The Republic's men's 3,000m relay team later added another gold, crossing the finish line first in a time of 4:23.256, ahead of Thailand (4:24.549) and Indonesia (4:24.780).

