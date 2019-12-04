SEA Games: Quah Jing Wen claims 200m fly gold, starts the ball rolling for Team Singapore's swimmers

CLARK (Philippines) - Quah Jing Wen has won Singapore's first swimming gold medal at the SEA Games after clocking 2min 10.97sec in the women's 200m butterfly on Wednesday (Dec 4).

She beat local favourite Remedy Alexis Rule and Vietnam's Le Thi My Thao, who finished second and third respectively in 2:10.99 and 2:12.70. Her siblings, Zheng Wen and Ting Wen, also mounted the top step of the podium.

Zheng Wen claimed the men's 100m backstroke gold in 53.79sec. It is a new national and meet record and allowed him to make the Olympic 'A' cut.

Ting Wen won the women's 100m freestyle in a meet record of 54.74sec. Teammate Cherlyn Yeoh was second in 55.55.

Zheng Wen later teamed up with Joseph Schooling, Jonathan Tan and Darren Chua to win the men's 4x200m freestyle relay in a Games record of 7:17.88.