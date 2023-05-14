SEA Games 2023: Team Singapore gives back to the community

Singapore fin swimmers as well as eight officials visited the Don Bosco School – Teuk Thla on May 14. PHOTO: SPORTS SG
PHNOM PENH – Singapore fin swimmers Dawn Koh, Rayen Ong and Bernice Ting, taekwondo exponents Darren Yap and Diyanah Aqidah, as well as eight officials visited the Don Bosco School – Teuk Thla on Sunday, after completing their SEA Games competition.

They interacted with the students and distributed food hampers and other essential items.

The school takes in poor and needy students and is funded by well-wishers and donors.

Diyanah said: “We managed to get some donations and wanted to contribute to the locals who have welcomed us to the country.

“Looking at their happy faces when we visited, I felt so touched and welcomed. Through their difficulties and their given circumstances, they never fail to put on a smiley face.”

