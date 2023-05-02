SEA Games 2023: Singapore’s 3x3 men’s basketball team eye top-four finish

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s 3x3 men’s basketball team will be looking to better their results at the previous SEA Games, where the 2022 side finished sixth out of seven nations.

“Hopefully, this year, we will be able to achieve top four,” said captain Branson Tan during the Basketball Association of Singapore’s (BAS) jersey presentation at the Singapore Basketball Centre on Tuesday.

“We just want to do our best, gain valuable experience and have fun together as a team.”

The four-man squad heading to the May 5-17 Cambodia Games will be completely different from the side who were in Hanoi a year ago.

But two of the players – Tan and Jonathan Ng, both 20 – played in the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup about a month ago, when Singapore sealed a historic win over Chinese Taipei to reach the quarter-finals.

Tan said: “That win gave us confidence. We believe that, as long as we try and do our best, the chance (to win) is there.”

Coach Koh Meng Koon hopes the duo will be able to gel with the other two players – Chua Chong Aik, 25, and Chong Min Han, 19 – who joined the squad after the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup.

He said: “Branson and Jonathan will have experience (from the Asia Cup), so they can help the other two players grow further. And, hopefully, we can play good basketball that helps us get good results in the game.”

Singapore have been drawn in Pool B, together with Cambodia, Malaysia and defending champions Thailand, with all matches to be played at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Asked if it was a favourable draw, Koh said: “The fixtures are in our favour. In one day, we will be playing three games.

“We will be playing Malaysia first, followed by Cambodia. If we play well and the team match our expectations, it will be good for us to proceed to the next stage.”

Tan, who will be making his SEA Games debut, believes that the team’s unity will be key to their progress.

He said: “Everyone must be on the same page. We must fight as a team, not give up and play our best until the last minute.”

BAS president Koh Koon Teck was reluctant to set a target for the four events (5x5 and 3x3 for both men and women) that Singapore’s basketballers will be taking part in.

He said: “Our long-term target for the teams is the 2029 SEA Games… We must be realistic and not put pressure on the players.

“We will aim to do better compared to the previous competition (2022 SEA Games).”

As for the 5x5 teams, it is a renewal phase for them, the president added, saying: “These players are young. They lack international exposure. We are at a renewal stage, so let’s not talk about medals first… I want the players to focus on things they can do well.”