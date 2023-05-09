SEA Games 2023: Not feeling 100 per cent, but Letitia Sim keeps winning gold

PHNOM PENH – Jet lag, allergies, coping with unfamiliar heat and humidity. Each time Letitia Sim travels from the United States, where she lives, to compete at the SEA Games, she rarely feels a hundred per cent.

That does not stop her from pushing herself in the pool, though. And winning.

The Singaporean, laser focused as she emerged from the tunnel in just her swimsuit instead of the usual tracksuit swimmers tend to favour, proved too good in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday night, winning in a meet record of 1min 7.94sec.

Malaysian Phee Jinq Ee, who held the previous mark of 1:08.50 set in 2019, was second in 1:09.60, followed by Singapore’s Christie Chue (1:10.94).

Sim, 20, who was congratulated by Phee after the race, said: “Not sure if it was sinuses or allergies, I was just not feeling it the first two days. Also, the time change could have been a big difference because I was coming from the US and a few days to adjust is hard.

“At the Hanoi Games, I had a sinus infection near the 50m breaststroke race, so this has been a little bit of deja vu.”

In Vietnam 12 months ago, she still prevailed to complete the 50m and 100m double.

She was second this time in the shorter distance, losing to Thai Jenjira Srisaard, but surprised herself to win the 200m individual medley the next evening at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre.

Sim said: “The first event was a bit rough but it was just the first one, so I didn’t mind it that much.

“I’m glad it’s (her form) going up, now I just have to level up the emotions. I still have two more days and a lot of events left.”

Try telling that to an ecstatic Faith Khoo. She captured her first Games medal on Tuesday, finishing second in the 100m backstroke in 1:03.68.

She was sandwiched between Filipina Teia Isabella Salvino (1:0164) and Indonesian Angel Gabriella Yus (1:03.71).

Khoo, 19, said: “I was just focusing on improving from this morning’s heats. I’m just so happy.”