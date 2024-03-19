Scotland to host South Africa, Portugal in autumn series

Scotland will welcome world champions South Africa to Murrayfield for one of four autumn international series fixtures in November that also include Australia, Fiji and Portugal, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

They open the series against Fiji on Nov. 2 before the visit of South Africa eight days later. The Springboks have won the previous eight meetings between the sides with Scotland’s last victory in 2010.

Portugal, who will also play South Africa in July, have been rewarded for a strong showing at the Rugby World Cup in France last year with another fixture against tier one opposition on Nov. 16.

Australia, under new coach Joe Schmidt, will complete the fixtures on Nov. 24.

"Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France. This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for two great games of rugby," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.

"Having South Africa as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now and that will be a game everyone will be looking forward to when the time comes."

Scotland autumn series fixtures (all matches at Murrayfield, times in GMT):

Nov. 2 v Fiji (1640)

Nov. 10 v South Africa (1510)

Nov. 16 v Portugal (1410)

Nov. 24 v Australia (1240) REUTERS