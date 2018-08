SINGAPORE - Anglo Chinese School (Independent) bowler Pranav Nitin Maheshwari (being hugged), 13, celebrates after running out a Raffles Institution batsman during the National Schools 'C' Division cricket final on Wednesday (August 15).

ACS (I) secured the title for the third year running by beating arch-rivals RI by 68 runs after having made 155-4 in 20 overs.

RI, who won the toss and elected to field first at the Ceylon Sports Club, have also lost the last three finals.