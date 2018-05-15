School sports: ACS (I) beat RI 26-14 to capture fifth straight A Division boys' rugby title

SINGAPORE - Matthew Robinson missed the chance to give Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) the early lead at Tuesday's (May 15) Schools National A Division rugby finals, after his penalty attempt sailed wide.

Heeding his coaches' advice to "just keep your head up and keep playing and eventually you'll get it right", the scrum-half eventually found his aim, scoring 11 points in his team's 26-14 win over Raffles Institution (RI) at Queenstown Stadium.

The 18-year-old converted team-mate Shane Duggan's try to extend his side's lead to 7-0. He then scored a try, and made two more conversions after Benjamin Lim and Josh Quan scored a try each.

Leading 26-0 at the end of the first half, the ACS(I) players were pushed hard by a Raffles side that converted two tries.

But an attempted comeback came too late as ACS (I) held on for their fifth championship in a row.

Matthew said his team had lost a bit of focus in the second half, but added: "It's a final, so mistakes are bound to happen... Even though the mistakes led to Raffles scoring, we still ended it with a win so that's all that matters."

ACS(I) head coach Adrian Chong hailed his charges' performance in the first half as "the best they played the whole season" but also praised RI's fighting spirit.

"I wish we could have scored (in the second half), but we couldn't," added the 51-year-old.

"Raffles defended really well and that's how they kept us at bay... we had our chances but Raffles really took all of theirs.

"What I was pleased about was that the boys were able to play both a tight game and a fluid passing game. That worked well for us and the boys have worked hard to play at this level in the final."

For the graduating ACS(I) Year 6 players, including Matthew and captain Ian Teh, the victory was emotional as it was their last match together.

The final whistle brought mixed feelings for 18-year-old Ian.

He said: "It was quite sad because it was our last game, and it just hit me that it'll be the last time I played together with these boys.

"Keeping the championship trophy in our school is something to be proud of."

Raffles captain Zuriel Chua, 18, though in tears after the match, was gracious.

He said: "I want to thank ACS(I) for the good game - they started off well, they came to play and they wanted it more, so they deserve it.

"(There was) excellent spirit from both teams. We fought well and it was a good game of rugby."