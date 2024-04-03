Dunman High School clinch historic B Division boys’ table tennis title

SINGAPORE - A forehand smash from Dunman High School’s (DHS) Ethan Teo sparked frenzied celebrations at the Pasir Ris Sports Hall on April 3, as his table tennis teammates pushed through court barriers to lift their hero into their arms.

They had every reason to rejoice, as Ethan had just made history for his school. His 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 13-11) victory against Raffles Institution’s (RI) Joshua Tang in the decisive rubber match gave DHS their first-ever B Division table tennis boys’ title.

Ethan, 15, said: “I couldn’t believe it. I feel very happy because I didn’t expect myself to beat Joshua. I just told myself even if I lose, I’m the underdog.”

In the first singles match, Chan Jinghe gave DHS the lead with a 11-7, 11-7, 11-2 win over RI’s Manyong Koh. RI’s doubles pair Sirius Chong and Li Kai Jie then levelled the score at 1-1 before DHS captain Wang Yirong beat Haw Hong Yu 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-5) to restore the advantage.

But the duo of Jedd Kua and Jeremiah Pang from RI forced the decider after they swept aside DHS pair Daniel Zang and Goh Dong Ze 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-5).

Next up was Ethan, who found the odds stacked against him as he faced Joshua, who is part of the national youth training squad.

But after losing the first game, the Secondary Three student composed himself to win the next three. There was no pressure as it was a situation he was familiar with – he helped DHS seal their spot in the final in similar circumstances against Catholic High School.

In the final game, he overturned 1-6 and 7-10 deficits, winning six of the final seven points to seal the victory.