Awards vindicate duo's switch to SSP

Knowing that they wanted to pursue both studies and sport at an elite level, national wushu exponent Jowen Lim and squash player Au Yeong Wai Yhann took the less conventional route by enrolling in the Singapore Sports School's (SSP) post-secondary school pathway.

Au Yeong chose SSP over a polytechnic, while Lim transferred in the final year of his diploma studies at Republic Polytechnic.

It is a move that has reaped dividends as the multiple SEA Games medallists were recipients of two new excellence awards at the SSP's Awards Night yesterday.

In the ceremony that was held at the school's auditorium, Lim received the Tan Howe Liang Excellence Award and Au Yeong was given the Annabel Pennefather Excellence Award.

The awards honour the weightlifting icon who is Singapore's first Olympic medallist and the late hockey player, lawyer and top sports administrator. They will be presented annually to two male and two female student-athletes respectively.

Triathlete Nicholas Rachmadi and paddler Eunice Lim were the other recipients of the awards, which come with a trophy and $1,000. The awards are funded by the International Women's Forum Singapore Education Grant and Singapore Olympic Foundation respectively.

Wushu exponent Lim, 22, said: "I feel really good about receiving the award. It shows that the school recognises the effort I put into wushu. After I transferred, I had more time to focus on my training. It made it really very manageable."

Au Yeong felt that having the option to complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in three years instead of the usual two enabled her to focus on her studies while training eight times a week.

The 22-year-old, who recently scored 43 out of a maximum 45 in her IB exams, said: "It was extremely tough to balance my studies and sport, especially with the SEA Games in 2019 so I'm very thankful. I was really given a good opportunity to flourish in a good environment."

Yesterday's awards ceremony also saw the launch of the Singapore Sports School Alumni Association, which aims to build a community of SSP alumni to help its student-athletes.

The Moo Soon Chong Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year Award, named after the school's late founding principal, was given to secondary and post-secondary student-athletes who have excelled in both areas, as well as displayed exemplary conduct.

Paddlers Zhou Jingyi and Izaac Quek were honoured in the secondary category, while the post-secondary award was given to national shooter Ho Xiu Yi and speed skater Trevor Tan. The winners each received $1,200 in cash.