170 for Asean Schools Games

Singapore will be represented by 170 athletes from 51 schools at the July 17-25 Asean Schools Games in Semarang, Indonesia.

Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah, the guest of honour at yesterday's send-off ceremony at Tanjong Katong Secondary School (TKSS), urged the athletes to be advocates of sportsmanship and character.

"I know each and every one of our athletes will give of their very best in the pursuit of excellence, persevere in the face of adversity and stay driven by their passion for the sport," added Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance.

The athletes, who will compete in eight sports - athletics, badminton, basketball, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball - will be accompanied by 68 officials.

The contingent will be led by chef de mission Dolly Ong, the principal of TKSS.

She will be assisted by deputy CDMs Shane Kwok and Liu Earnler, the principals of Tampines Secondary School and Bowen Secondary School respectively.

Nicole Chia