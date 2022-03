SINGAPORE - The Singapore national men and women's Sevens rugby squads will participate in their first international competition in more than two years in Thailand in April, industry sources told The Straits Times.

The Asia Rugby Sevens Men's Trophy series, which is being organised by Asia Rugby and the Thai Rugby Union (TRU) will see teams from the region face off on April 9 and 10 at the Surakul Stadium in Phuket.