Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

MADRID – Spanish police on April 3 briefly arrested the disgraced Luis Rubiales in connection with an alleged graft scandal at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) when he was president.

The 46-year-old was detained at Madrid’s Barajas airport shortly after flying in from the Dominican Republic but released shortly afterwards, a Guardia Civil police spokesman said.

Sources close to the probe said he disembarked from the plane under a police escort before being questioned inside the airport.

His arrest came two weeks after investigators searched 11 locations, including the RFEF’s Madrid headquarters and Rubiales’ house in the southern city of Granada, as part of a probe into alleged corruption and other crimes.

The March 20 raids were part of “an investigation linked to presumed crimes linked with corruption in business, fraudulent administration and money laundering”, judicial sources said.

Spanish media reports said investigators were looking into RFEF contracts signed since 2018, including one inked by Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The Super Cup contracts are worth €40 million a year (S$58.5 million) with the deal brokered by Kosmos, a company owned by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique.

According to Cadena Ser radio, Guardia Civil police flew to the Dominican Republic and on April 1 searched the premises where Rubiales has been staying, seizing a laptop and a mobile phone following an order by the investigating judge.

Contacted by AFP, the Guardia Civil refused to comment on the report.

A day after the March 20 raids, the RFEF sacked its legal director Pedro Gonzalez Segura, head of human resources Jose Javier Jimenez and terminated its contract with GC Legal, the law firm of the federation’s external legal adviser Tomas Gonzalez Cueto.

All three had been arrested by police during the raids.

Rubiales was forced to step down as RFEF boss last September, a month after forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup star Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s triumph in the Sydney final.

The move sparked global outrage, with Rubiales set to be tried for the non-consensual kiss which under Spanish law can be classified as sexual assault.