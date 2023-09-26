Rain washes out third England v Ireland one-dayer

BRISTOL, England - England's third and final one-day international against Ireland in Bristol on Tuesday was abandoned because of rain, with the hosts' batter Ben Duckett hitting his maiden century in the 50-overs format.

A no result at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium means the three-match series was won 1-0 by England, after the first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain before Rehan Ahmed inspired England to a 48-run victory in the second.

Ireland won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bowl, with England's openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks getting them off to a strong start as they combined for 87 runs.

After the pair were dismissed by Irish fast bowler Craig Young in quick succession, Duckett (107 not out) and captain Zak Crawley stepped on the gas and put together a 101-run partnership off just 85 balls to take England past 200 in under 23 overs.

Crawley departed on 51 and Young picked up a third wicket after getting Sam Hain caught on 17, before a downpour brought a halt to the proceedings at around 1345 GMT, with England on 280/4. Play was called off just under an hour later.

"A real shame today. We were going towards a good score and it was a good summer, nice to get this award," England's Jacks said after being named the Player of the Series.

"(Salt) made it easy for me today, he got off to a flying start. If we could've got going it could've been a flying start."

This series was part of England's preparations as they look ahead to their title defence at next month's 50-over World Cup in India. England face New Zealand in the opening match of the World Cup on Oct. 5. REUTERS

