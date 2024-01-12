Radu Dragusin joins Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa

Romania defender Radu Dragusin has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa until 2030 for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Thursday.

British media reports he signed a contract for 26 million pounds ($33.16 million).

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, subject to international clearance and a work permit," the club said in a statement.

Dragusin, 21, has appeared in every league game for Genoa since joining them on loan from Juventus in 2022. His move was made permanent in 2023 after Genoa earned a promotion to the Serie A.

Spurs defender Djed Spence, who recently returned from a four-month spell at Leeds United, joined Genoa on loan for the rest of the season.

Genoa added that they will have the option to buy Spence, 23, at the end of the season. REUTERS

