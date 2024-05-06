PSG will come back and reach Champions League final, says Kylian Mbappe

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe said on May 6 that his team will come back from their 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final, first leg and qualify for the final.

“We’re confident that we’ll come back from that score and reach the final,” Mbappe told reporters in Paris during an event with 2,000 children organised by his “Inspired by KM” association.

PSG will host Dortmund in the tie’s second leg at Parc des Princes on May 7, with Niclas Fullkrug’s goal in Germany last week meaning Mbappe and his team need to win in order to have a chance of reaching the final against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich at Wembley on June 1.

“There’s a lot of pressure, which is normal because there’s a place in the Champions League final at stake, which is very important. Especially when you consider the club’s record in the competition,” said 25-year-old Frenchman.

“We’re aware of the pressure, but the group is extremely calm. We’re confident that we’ll come back from that score and reach the final,” he said, adding that “taking part” in this event with the children helped him to “prepare”.

“I’ve often had the same warning from the children. I’ve heard a lot of ‘You’ve got to win!’ And they’re right, we have to win. In any case, a day like this is good for the development of the man I am. And I’m sure I’ll arrive at the match in a good mood, ready to defend my team’s colours and help us qualify for the final.”

It will in all likelihood be Mbappe’s last chance to win European football’s biggest prize with hometown side PSG after the France captain told the club he would be leaving this summer at the end of his contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner has not yet announced where he will play his football next season, but Spanish giants Real are the favourites to secure Mbappe’s signature.

The only time PSG have previously appeared in the biggest match in club football turned out to be a depressingly flat occasion, with the French side losing 1-0 to Bayern behind closed doors in Lisbon in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reaching the June 1 showpiece in London, and playing before a crowd of 90,000, would be a different occasion entirely.

Getting there would give Mbappe the chance to end his seven-year stay with the Qatar-owned outfit in the best possible way, as they look to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, and just the second time for a French club after Marseille in 1993.

While all eyes will, as usual, be on Mbappe, the key to Luis Enrique side’s chances of overcoming Dortmund to reach the final may be in defence.

They suffered a huge blow when Lucas Hernandez ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while trying to stop Fullkrug’s goal in Dortmund. He is expected to be out for many months.

Dortmund, who have their sights set on capping off their dream Champions League run by making the final for the first time since 2013, are also affected on the defensive front, as right-back Julian Ryerson left Signal Iduna Park with cramps and was not involved in the beating of Augsburg over the weekend.

Manager Edin Terzic is also hoping strikers Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi will be ready for the return leg to help alleviate the scoring burden on the 31-year-old Fullkrug, who has 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Former Juventus and Italy striker Alessandro del Piero lavished praise on the Germany international after the first leg, saying he was “on another level”.

“He’s not that fast, not that strong, but he’s so effective. He’s underestimated. He’s a real threat in the penalty area. He’s a real striker,” del Piero, now a TV pundit, told CBS. AFP