Premier League talking points

1. SAINTS FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS

Southampton have entered the top four on the back of some assured performances this term. Their 3-0 victory over Sheffield United was their seventh win from 12 games so far.

Their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester some 14 months ago has all but been banished from memory, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl building a strong team identity since taking over in December 2018.

2. PALACE MORE THAN A ONE-MAN TEAM

Last season, it seemed Crystal Palace were overly reliant on Wilfried Zaha to provide their attacking spark but in Eberechi Eze, they have a new threat.

The £17 million (S$30.4 million) summer signing from Queens Park Rangers is proving to be a bargain and if he maintains his form, the England Under-21 international can expect to earn a senior cap.

3. LEICESTER CLOSE IN ON THE LEADERS

Leicester narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last season but if their start to the 2020-2021 campaign is anything to go by, they will be in contention again.

Jamie Vardy netted his 10th league goal and with James Maddison also grabbing a brace against Brighton, their key players are all in form.

REUTERS