Paris 2024 to install Olympic flame near Louvre

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin talks to French police drone pilots after a dynamic demonstration of the safety system during the Olympic flame journey ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Beynes near Paris, France, March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 05:05 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 05:05 PM

PARIS - The Olympic flame will be installed in the Jardin des Tuileries, a stone's throw from the Louvre, after organisers abandoned the idea of the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Last week, French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the Jardin des Tuileries, on the bank of the Seine between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde, was the heavy favourite to host the flame.

"The decision was made earlier this year," the source said.

Last year, organisers were hoping to install the flame at the Eiffel Tower.

Paris 2024 did not confirm the information when contacted by Reuters. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top