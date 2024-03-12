Pant cleared to keep wickets in IPL, Shami ruled out after surgery

NEW DELHI - Rishabh Pant has been cleared to keep wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning next month but pace bowler Mohammed Shami will miss the T20 tournament following heel surgery, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

India wicketkeeper Pant was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 that required him to undergo multiple surgeries and kept him out of the 50-overs World Cup on home soil last year.

The Delhi Capitals captain was initially expected to play purely as a batter in the 10-team IPL, which begins in Chennai on March 22.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process ... Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

A strong showing in the IPL could earn the 26-year-old a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Shami, who missed India's recent home series against England and underwent surgery, is a doubt for the World Cup.

Fellow seam bowler Prasidh Krishna has also been ruled out of the IPL with a quadriceps tendon injury. REUTERS

