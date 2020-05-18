Overeem stops Harris' comeback from tragedy with TKO win

Heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem denied Walt Harris a storybook return after delivering a technical knockout finish at the three-minute mark in the second round of their headline Ultimate Fighting Championship bout on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. American Harris, 36, was fighting in his first mixed martial arts bout since his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard was murdered last October. But Dutchman Overeem proved too strong on the night before he turned 40.

