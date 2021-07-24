Olympics: Japan's Uchimura fails to qualify for apparatus final, ending Olympic career

TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - Reigning Japanese Olympic champion Japanese Kohei Uchimura crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics on day one Saturday (July 24) after he failed to qualify for a gymnastics apparatus final, ending a storied Olympic career.

He was eliminated from the horizontal bars competition and did not compete in the parallel bars.

Uchimura, who became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds at Rio 2016, lost his grip during his horizontal bars routine and failed to make next week's final.

The 32-year-old, who has said he will retire after these Games, chose not to go for a third successive all-around title following a shoulder injury.

Regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, “King Kohei” also has 10 world titles.

He was penalised for his fall at the Ariake Arena, picking up just 13.866 points and robbing him of the chance to end his decorated career on a golden high on home soil.