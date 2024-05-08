Olympic champion Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games

Olympic 400 metres freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui will miss the Paris Games, Africa Aquatics (AA) said on Tuesday.

The continental governing body said on its website the 21-year-old Tunisian had confirmed Tunisian media reports that he would not swim at the July 26-Aug. 11 Games.

AA's report said Hafnaoui had declined to resume training in the United States where he was previously based but did not provide details.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee and national swimming federation did not provide immediate comment to Reuters.

A representative of Hafnaoui also did not provide immediate comment.

Hafnaoui had trained in California late last year under former U.S. team head coach Mark Schubert, who runs an elite distance swimming programme in Orange County.

However, he told reporters at the World Championships in Doha in February that he had returned home to Tunisia, citing a visa issue.

In 2021 at the age of 18, Hafnaoui stunned the world by winning the 400m freestyle gold from lane eight at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after being the slowest qualifier in the final.

He claimed the 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles at last year's World Championships in Fukuoka and was runnerup in the 400m behind Australia's Sam Short.

However, he failed to reach the final in all three events at the last World Championships in Doha in February. REUTERS