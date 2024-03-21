North ruptured Achilles in his final appearance for Wales

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 16, 2024 Wales' George North reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 16, 2024 Wales' George North receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 10:27 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 10:17 PM

Wales centre George North said on Thursday that he ruptured his Achilles tendon in his final game for the country in their Six Nations defeat by Italy last weekend.

North had already announced that he was retiring from internationals. His 121st cap ended in a 24-21 loss in Cardiff and the wooden spoon for Wales as he limped off late on.

"Not everyone gets the fairy tale ending. A ruptured Achilles wasn't the way I wanted to bow out of international rugby," North posted on social media platform X.

"Still I have loved every second. Can't thank everyone enough for the support and kind messages. On the recovery train now."

The 31-year-old has been at Ospreys since 2018 but is unlikely to feature for the club again before joining French second-tier side Provence at the end of this season. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top