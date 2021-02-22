Next 48 Hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Brighton v Palace (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).

Spanish Primera Liga Osasuna v Sevilla (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 4am).

TENNIS

ATP Singapore Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch211, noon).

ATP Montpellier Open Day 1 (Ch211, 10pm).

WTA Adelaide Int'l Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 8.30am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

Uefa Champions League Rd of 16, 1st leg: Atletico v Chelsea (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214), Lazio v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215) – Wednesday, 4am.

English Premier League Leeds v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Wednesday, 2am).

TENNIS

ATP Singapore Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch211, noon). ATP Montpellier Open Day 2 (Ch211, 10pm).

WTA Adelaide Int’l Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 8.30am).

