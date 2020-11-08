TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Brom v Tottenham (8pm), Leicester v Wolves (10pm), Man City v Liverpool (tomorrow, 12.30am), Arsenal v Villa (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish La Liga Getafe v Villarreal (8.55pm), Sociedad v Granada (11.10pm), Valladolid v Bilbao (tomorrow, 1.25am), Valencia v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Albirex v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.15pm).
GOLF
European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Santos v Teixeira (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Europa Grand Prix: Race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.30pm).
TOMORROW
SWIMMING
International Swimming League
Match 9: Day 1 (5pm), Match 10: Day 2
(11pm) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub
Ch213.
