Next 48 Hours

  • Published
    40 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Brom v Tottenham (8pm), Leicester v Wolves (10pm), Man City v Liverpool (tomorrow, 12.30am), Arsenal v Villa (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish La Liga Getafe v Villarreal (8.55pm), Sociedad v Granada (11.10pm), Valladolid v Bilbao (tomorrow, 1.25am), Valencia v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Albirex v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5.15pm).

GOLF

European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Santos v Teixeira (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Europa Grand Prix: Race (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.30pm).

TOMORROW

SWIMMING

International Swimming League

Match 9: Day 1 (5pm), Match 10: Day 2

(11pm) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub

Ch213.

