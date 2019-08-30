Next 48 Hours

TODAY

BOWLING

World Women's Championships S-finals & finals: Doubles, trios (Singtel TV Ch111, 7.45am).

FOOTBALL

Spanish La Liga Sevilla v Celta Vigo (tomorrow, 2am), Athletic v Sociedad (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).

LPGA Portland Classic: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 6.30am)

MOTOR RACING

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 (5pm) & 2 (9pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

US Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

TOMORROW

BOWLING

World Women's Championships Masters: S-finals (7.30am) & final (9.20am) - Singtel TV Ch111.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Southampton v Man United (7.30pm), Man City v Brighton (10pm), Burnley v Liverpool (Sunday, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Chelsea v Sheffield United (Ch103 & Ch228), Leicester v Bournemouth (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230), West Ham v Norwich (Ch106 & Ch231), Palace v Villa (Ch107 & Ch232) - 10pm

Singapore Premier League Warriors v Albirex (Jurong East, 5.30pm).

Spanish La Liga Osasuna v Barcelona (11pm), Getafe v Alaves (Sunday, 1am), Betis v Leganes (Sunday, 3am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

LPGA Portland Classic: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Sunday, 6.30am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm).

MOTOR RACING

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 3 (6pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

TENNIS

US Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.50pm).

