TODAY
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 4: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
GOLF
Australian Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).
European Tour Tour Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 4pm).
LPGA Tour Championship Day 1 (Ch115 & Ch209, Friday, 2am).
PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 2.30am).
SWIMMING
World Cup Singapore, Day 1: Heats (9.30am) & finals (6.30pm) - OCBC Aquatic Centre (Mediacorp okto, 6.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 5: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Friday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.