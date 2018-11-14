Next 48 Hours

Switzerland's Roger Federer during an ATP Tour Finals tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, on Nov 13, 2018.
TODAY

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 4: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

TOMORROW

GOLF

Australian Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).

European Tour Tour Championship: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 4pm).

LPGA Tour Championship Day 1 (Ch115 & Ch209, Friday, 2am).

PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 1 (Ch204, Friday, 2.30am).

SWIMMING

World Cup Singapore, Day 1: Heats (9.30am) & finals (6.30pm) - OCBC Aquatic Centre (Mediacorp okto, 6.30pm).

TENNIS

ATP Finals Day 5: Session 1 (10pm) & 2 (Friday, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 14, 2018, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
