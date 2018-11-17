Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
Hong Kong Open S-finals (StarHub Ch201, noon & 6.30pm).
GOLF
Australian Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9am).
European Tour Tour Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 3.30pm).
LPGA Tour Championship Day 3 (Ch115 & Ch209, tomorrow, 2am).
PGA Tour RSM Classic: Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am).
FOOTBALL
International friendly Australia v South Korea (StarHub Ch202, 5.45pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix: Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210.
SWIMMING
World Cup Singapore, Day 3: Heats (9.30am) & finals (6.30pm) - OCBC Aquatic Centre (Mediacorp okto, 6.30pm).
TENNIS
ATP Finals Day 7: S-final 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201.
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, go to singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.