New Zealand face tough Singapore title defence at HSBC SVNS

SINGAPORE – Fresh off their victory at the Hong Kong SVNS in April, New Zealand will be hoping to maintain their winning ways as they head to Republic next to defend their Singapore title.

But the Kiwis, who won the 2023 edition after beating Argentina 19-17 in the final, will not have it easy as they were handed a tough draw for the May 3-5 event at the National Stadium.

At the pool draws held at Jewel on April 18, New Zealand were grouped in Pool A with league leaders Argentina, Australia and Canada.

France, who have been on the podium in the last three events, are in Pool B with South Africa, Spain and Samoa while Pool C comprises two-time Olympic champions Fiji, Ireland, the United States and Britain.

The regular-season league titles of the HSBC SVNS, previously known as the World Rugby Sevens Series, will be crowned in Singapore, the seventh and last leg before the grand final in Madrid featuring the top eight teams.

Argentina, with 94 points, hold an eight-point lead over Ireland atop the men’s standings after three wins in six events, with Fiji (76) in third place. France (74) are fourth, a point in front of the Kiwis while Australia (69), South Africa (58) and the US (44) round out the top eight.

World Rugby Sevens general manager Sam Pinder said: “(The draw) has produced some really exciting match-ups and we can expect some very fiery, thrilling matches with everything to play for, especially with Argentina and Ireland battling for the men’s title in tough looking pools.”

The fight for the women’s league title will also come down to the wire in Singapore with New Zealand and Australia tied at the top of the table with 106 points.

New Zealand are in Pool A with Canada, Ireland and Spain, while Australia have Fiji, Britain and Brazil for company in Pool C. Pool B comprises France, third in the standings with 88 points, US, Japan and South Africa.

Pinder said: “This is the first time that we’ve had combined tournaments across the entire SVNS and it’s been fantastic.

“These women athletes who play in the sevens circuit are absolutely phenomenal.

“Leading into the Olympics, it’s very competitive, and obviously, the New Zealand and Australian teams are leading from the top. That’s going to be one hell of a battle for the title in Singapore.”