New MotoGP rules applicable from 2027 seek to make races safer

New MotoGP rules applicable from 2027 will reduce the bikes' engine size from 1000cc to 850cc and ban all ride-height and holeshot devices, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday.

The engines' maximum bore will also be reduced from 81 to 75 millimetres, further limiting their performance, they said in a statement.

"This makes the engines more road-relevant at the same time as ensuring they keep the characteristics that make MotoGP as spectacular as it is," the statement added.

The new rules will also introduce tighter controls on the bikes' aerodynamics.

"The width of the top of the front fairing will be 50mm narrower and the nose will be pushed back 50mm, reducing the effect of aero where it matters, on the straights and the braking areas," MotoGP said.

"This will create even closer racing, with even more overtaking."

The ban on ride-height and holeshot devices is also aimed at increasing the riders' ability to overtake and making races safer, MotoGP added. REUTERS