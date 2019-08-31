Netball: Deloitte Pesta Sukan raises $10,000 for the building of AWWA's new school

SINGAPORE - A total of $10,000 was raised for social service organisation AWWA for the building of its new school on the final day of the Deloitte Pesta Sukan at the Kallang Netball Centre on Saturday (Aug 31).

The charity exhibition match - which featured current and former national players Charmaine Soh and Micky Lin, as well as other former national athletes Derek Wong (badminton) and Fandi Ahmad (football) - raised some $6,900, with Deloitte donating $300 for each of the 23 goals scored. The rest of the donations were made by the participants of the event, which took place over two weekends.

A record 140 teams took part in the 2019 Deloitte Pesta Sukan in six categories, with more than 1,700 participants and volunteers taking part in the carnival.

Deloitte Singapore chief executive officer Cheung Pui Yuen said: "We are pleased to partner Netball Singapore for the fourth year. This partnership allows us to fulfil our global ambition, WorldClass - to impact 50 million people by 2030 through access to education, skills and opportunities.

"We thank the netball community, our partners and friends for their generous support towards our cause of helping AWWA in their efforts to provide education for children with special needs."

Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan added: "The Deloitte Pesta Sukan continues to be the biggest netball carnival in our calendar for the fourth year running, and keeps on growing each year! (We) are heartened to see the whole community come together to raise funds again for AWWA, who provide so much in terms of education and support to the underprivileged.

"I would like to thank Pui Yuen, the media and sport personalities, Deloitte, our national players and the netball community for aiding our cause."