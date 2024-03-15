Milan ease past 10-man Slavia Prague, West Ham secure record win

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Slavia Prague v AC Milan - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 14, 2024 AC Milan players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Slavia Prague v AC Milan - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 14, 2024 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scores their first goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Slavia Prague v AC Milan - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 14, 2024 Slavia Prague's Mojmir Chytil in action with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Slavia Prague v AC Milan - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 14, 2024 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Slavia Prague's Igoh Ogbu REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Slavia Prague v AC Milan - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - March 14, 2024 Slavia Prague's Tomas Holes in action with AC Milan's Yacine Adli REUTERS/David W Cerny
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 04:31 AM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 04:01 AM

PRAGUE - AC Milan eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday to secure a 7-3 aggregate win as West Ham United crushed German side Freiburg in a record triumph.

Slavia's hopes of swiftly closing the gap from the 4-2 loss in the first leg were shattered after 20 minutes when captain Tomas Holes received a red card for a stamp on Milan's Davide Calabria.

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao scored in the first half to put seven-times European champions Milan in complete control of the tie.

The second half was uneventful until six minutes from time when Matej Jurasek claimed a consolation goal for Slavia.

West Ham overwhelmed Freiburg 5-0 thanks to goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and a brace from Mohammed Kudus to claim their biggest win in a major European competition and send them into the last eight 5-1 on aggregate.

Benfica clinched their quarter-final spot with a 1-0 victory over Scottish side Rangers courtesy Rafa Silva's strike in the 66th minute which secured a 3-2 aggregate win.

Despite Villarreal's 3-1 home win over Olympique de Marseille, featuring goals from Etienne Capoue, Alexander Sorloth and Yerson Mosquera, the French side secured a 5-3 aggregate victory thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Jonathan Clauss. REUTERS

