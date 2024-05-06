Merlier sprints to Giro stage three win, Pogacar still in pink

May 06, 2024, 11:57 PM
May 06, 2024, 11:57 PM

Belgian rider Tim Merlier sprinted to victory in the third stage of the Giro d'Italia on Monday, after race leader Tadej Pogacar threatened to steal a march on the sprinters but the Slovenian safely retained the leader's maglia rosa.

The mostly flat 166km ride from Novara to Fossano was expected to culminate in a sprint finish, but Pogacar had other plans as he powered away with 2km left to ride, followed by Geraint Thomas, but they were caught before the line.

Soudal Quick-Step's Merlier took the stage just ahead of Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek with Eritrea's Biniam Girmay taking third for Intermarche-Wanty.

Pogacar, who won Sunday's stage two and the overall lead, stays ahead of Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers and Daniel Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe). REUTERS

