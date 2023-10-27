Marseille ease past 10-man AEK Athens 3-1 in Europa League

MARSEILLE, France - Olympique de Marseille secured a 3-1 home victory against AEK Athens in an entertaining Europa League Group B match on Thursday that featured a red card for the visiting goalkeeper and two goals from the penalty spot.

Vitinha broke the deadlock for Marseille in the 27th minute, bundling home a short-range cross after they had squandered several earlier chances.

The visitors levelled eight minutes into the second half when Orbelin Pineda received a fortunate break. Initially scuffing a cross, the ball continued into his path, and he made no mistake with the second opportunity.

However, AEK were swiftly under pressure again when their keeper, Cican Stankovic, was sent off for fouling Vitinha inside the box. Amine Harit converted the penalty at the hour mark.

Jordan Veretout made it three for the hosts in the 69th minute from the spot after Nordin Amrabat fouled Renan Lodi.

Marseille are now top of the group with five points after three matches. AEK are second with four points.

The other teams in Group B, Brighton & Hove Albion, who have one point, and Ajax Amsterdam, on two, meet later on Thursday. REUTERS

