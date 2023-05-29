Luton finds what athletes are constantly in search of – the next level

A team rise a level and their world alters. Now all the grand stadiums they watched on their televisions, they can enter into. All the heroes they admired, will walk through their doors. All the drama the world watches, they can play a role in. All the days they yearned for, they’re here.

The story of Luton Town – from the fifth tier of English football to the Premier League – is so fanciful you’d expect to find it in the fiction section of libraries. They have turned it into fact. In a video clip, a grey-haired fan told the BBC about his dad taking him to see Luton “when I was not very high”. Now they must all feel like giants.