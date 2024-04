Dublin was supposed to be the send-off. Liverpool Football Club, from a city with a rich Irish heritage, would be playing in a city where it holds a large support. Jurgen Klopp would be seen off in style by winning the Europa League.

It can be problematic finding accommodation in Ireland’s capital at the best of times, but Dublin has been booked out for many months, hotels snaffled up, fees non-refundable for May 22, the day of the final, and the day after.