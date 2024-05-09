Learning to cope with ADHD helps Charley Hull on the golf course

SEOUL – Learning to manage her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has translated into results on the golf course for Charley Hull, who moved to a career-high seventh in the world rankings in March.

The current world No. 8 revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with “severe” ADHD, a realisation that came after a casual round of golf with a doctor.

Over the past year, she has learnt more about her condition and how to deal with the symptoms.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Aramco Team Series – Korea, Hull said: “I feel like knowing my routines and sticking to my routine (helps). I know how to manage it and that’s the best thing.”

The Briton will be in action at the New Korea Country Club this week, alongside six-time LPGA winners Danielle Kang and Kim Hyo-joo.

Singaporean professional Shannon Tan will also feature in the US$1 (S$1.36 million) event, which will be held from May 10 to 12.

Living with ADHD can make things challenging, with Hull saying previously that she sometimes feels restless and has difficulty sleeping.

But she feels that it has also had a positive impact on her game, allowing her to get in the zone and grasp certain things quickly.

She said: “It kind of helps with my golf because I can get hyperfocused on stuff and I get to work on swing changes very quickly.

“I get bored very quickly with stuff so I find concentrating on the golf course quite hard to do but I now know what to do, I manage it loads better.”

It is an experience that is shared by other professional athletes with ADHD. Among them are 23-gold Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps and gymnastic’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, who were both diagnosed with the disorder as children.

Former National Basketball Association star Kevin Garnett only discovered that he had ADHD in the later part of his career.

To cope, Hull has found certain practices that help her combat her boredom. On the course, this includes taking in the views and drinking a lot of water.

When she is not on tour, she likes to keep active by taking walks and hikes, driving and practising golf.

After taking a four-week break due to mental struggles in early 2023, Hull returned in impressive form, tying for second at the US Women’s Open in July.

She followed that up with another runner-up finish at the Women’s Open a month later before coming in second again at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In 2024, she has had two top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, and came in second and third at the Aramco Team Series events in Tampa and the Aramco Ladies International respectively.

In Korea, Hull is hoping to maintain her impressive track record in the Aramco Team Series, which is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

She won the New York event in 2021 and has had three more runner-up finishes.

“I’ve been playing well, with my game in good shape and having a positive season so far. I just need to keep at it, working on my swing and getting to know the course better here,” said the two-time LPGA Tour winner, whose team comprises professionals Michele Thomson and Felicity Johnson, and amateur Yang Hyo-jin.

“The greens are lightning fast, so patience will be key. But I’m buzzing for the challenge ahead – there are loads of chances to make birdies this week, as long as I keep it accurate.”

Dutchwoman Anne van Dam, who has five wins on the LET, is looking forward to competing in the tour’s first event in South Korea.

She said: “One of the enjoyable aspects of the LET is the opportunity to compete globally, experiencing diverse cultures along the way.

“It’s fantastic to be here in Korea, a new stop for us on the Tour. I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my time here so far.”